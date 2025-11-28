UN Secretary-General António Guterres is “deeply concerned by the unfolding events,” his spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.

“He strongly condemns the coup d’état perpetrated by elements of the military and any attempt to violate constitutional order.”

He stressed that disregarding “the will of the people who peacefully cast their vote during the 23 November general elections constitutes an unacceptable violation of democratic principles.”

Restore constitutional order

The Secretary-General called for the “immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order,” as well as the release of all detained officials, including electoral authorities, opposition leaders and other political actors.

He urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law and resolve disputes through “peaceful and inclusive dialogue and legal avenues.”

According to media reports, soldiers toppled the civilian leadership in a swift power grab before official election results could be announced and installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president.

The ousted president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, later arrived in Senegal, the reports added.

The coup marks the latest military takeover in West and Central Africa, underscoring persistent regional instability.

Regional reactions

The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the United Nations’ full support for the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the West African Elders Forum to safeguard democracy, promote stability and assist Guinea-Bissau in concluding the electoral process peacefully and returning swiftly to its democratic path.

The African Union also issued a sharp condemnation, with its Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, reiterating the AU’s “zero tolerance” for unconstitutional changes of government. He called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained officials and stressed that only the National Electoral Commission has the legal authority to proclaim election results.

ECOWAS likewise condemned the military takeover and announced on Thursday that it has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all its decision-making bodies following an emergency summit of regional leaders.