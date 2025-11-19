The United Nations Support Mission in Libya wishes to clarify for the public the financing of the UN generally and UNSMIL’s operations, including the implementation of the roadmap.

The UN is funded both through its regular budget made up of assessed contributions from all 193 Member states, in accordance with the decisions of the General Assembly, of which Libya is a member, and voluntary contributions towards particular projects and programs from individual member states.

Donors through their voluntary contributions can provide funding for specific programmes or as contributions towards pooled funding arrangements. The operational implementation of such programs is under the determination and management of the UN.

All funding is safeguarded through the UN’s global system of financial oversight, which requires Missions to adhere to uniform controls on budgeting, procurement, and expenditure. These controls include mandatory reporting, multi-layered approval processes, and independent auditing to verify that every disbursement aligns with the Mission’s mandate. This framework ensures that funds supporting the political process are not only pooled and neutral, as noted above, but also managed under a transparent, standardised structure designed to prevent misuse and maintain the integrity of UN operations worldwide.

As with all United Nations political missions worldwide, UNSMIL is financed through both assessed and voluntary contributions, and reports on the use of its funds through the oversight and budgetary mechanisms of the organization. This ensures that the Mission’s work is impartial and transparent.

Over the course of its existence, UNSMIL has received voluntary contributions from Member States to support several high-impact initiatives aimed at benefiting the Libyan population, including—but not limited to—the political process, de-mining and managing war remnants, reforming and unifying national institutions, and supporting the holding of elections.

To date, at least 13 countries and regional organisations have provided UNSMIL voluntary funding for the political process and civic engagement.

No donor country has any role in determining the direction of the political process, including the agenda, participants or outcomes as a result of their making a donation to UNSMIL’s programs.

In line with the Mission’s belief that Libya’s future belongs only to Libyans, UNSMIL reaffirms its commitment to a Libyan-owned, Libyan-led political process. The Mission’s role is to facilitate an inclusive and professional platform through which Libyans from all regions and backgrounds can address issues essential to a peaceful and prosperous future.

UNSMIL condemns all attempts to manipulate public opinion by spreading false narratives. The Mission calls on all Libyan stakeholders to come together to give the power back to the Libyan people.

