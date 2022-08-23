In Tripoli, the UN in Libya commemorated the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism at the memorial that was erected in honour of staff who lost their lives during the 10 August 2019 attack in Benghazi.

Acting Head of UNSMIL Assistant Secretary-General Raisedon Zenenga, who laid a wreath at the memorial on 21 August, said: “Today is an occasion to reiterate our commitment to honour and support victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect the full enjoyment of survivors’ human rights and fundamental freedoms. The United Nations stands in solidarity with all victims and survivors of terrorism as they heal from their trauma, along with their families and communities.”