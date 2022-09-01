Notwithstanding TPLF’s large scale incursion into the Eastern Amhara areas, the Government of Ethiopia still stands on the defensive hoping that the terror group would cease its destructive war effort and resume the AU-led peace process.

The TPLF has continued utilizing its outdated human-wave strategy, placing civilians as a cannon fodder. This demonstrates the group’s blatant resolve to sail its way to power on the blood of innocent children of Tigray. However, the concerted defensive struggle of our gallant National Défense Forces and local communities is countering the ongoing offensive on the Eastern side of the Amhara Region.

The group now expanded its incursion into other areas of the Amhara Region, mainly into Wag, Wolqait and some other areas bordering Sudan. Our gallant National Défense Forces have maintained their defensive position with full preparedness and resolve.

The Government of Ethiopia, while defending the nation from the TPLF’s offensive, has still maintained its position to resolving the conflict through talks. The government urges the international community to force the belligerent group to come back to the political process.

The government calls on the people of Tigray to shrug the TPLF off of their shoulder, relieve themselves from the grip of misery and condemn it for their children’s sake.