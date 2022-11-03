On 11-15 October 2022, the delegation of the National Assembly of Thailand attended the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Kigali, Rwanda. The Thai delegation led by Prof. Emeritus Kraisid Tontisirin, Member of the Senate, comprised Prof. Kanok Wongtrangan, Member of the House of Representatives, Ms. Theerarat Samrejvanich, Member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Anusart Suwanmongkol, Member of the Senate, and Ms. Saratsanun Unnopporn, Member of the House of Representatives. In this regard, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Rwanda, and Mr. Naravit Ongkamongkol, First Secretary, also attended the Assembly.
In this occasion, the Thai delegation participated in various meetings, including the 210th Session of the IPU Governing Council and the IPU Standing Committee meeting on Sustainable Development.