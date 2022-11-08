On 14 October 2022, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Rwanda led the delegation of the National Assembly of Thailand which consisted of Prof. Emeritus Kraisid Tontisirin, Member of the Senate, Prof. Kanok Wongtrangan, Member of the House of Representatives, Ms. Theerarat Samrejvanich, Member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Anusart Suwanmongkol, Member of the Senate, and Ms. Saratsanun Unnopporn, Member of the House of Representatives, to pay a courtesy call on Ms. Edda Mukabagwiza, Deputy Speaker of Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, Mr. Jean Pierre Hindura, Member of the Chamber of Deputies, and Mr. Justin Hatungimana, Advisor to the Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.
The Thai delegation expressed appreciation to the Rwandan side for organizing the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and commended Rwanda for the success in the national development. Meanwhile, the Rwandan side stood ready to deepen cooperation with Thailand and complimented Thailand's success on agriculture and tourism.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya.