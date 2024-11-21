Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday scrapped controversial deals with India's embattled Adani Group over Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and a state-owned electricity service.

During his annual state of the nation address, Ruto said he had directed the relevant agencies to "immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA Expansion Public Private Partnership transaction, as well as the recently concluded KETRACO transmission line".

The announcement came a day after the Indian group's founder Gautam Adani was charged in the United States with massive bribery and fraud.