The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, made an inaugural visit to South West State’s Baidoa city, reaffirming the Mission’s commitment to enhancing peace, security and stabilization efforts in Somalia.

Ambassador Diene praised the ongoing joint military operations by AUSSOM and Somali Security Forces (SSF) in the Shabelle region and other parts of Somalia.

“We are supporting our Somali brothers and sisters. Our mandate is to support a Somali-led peace process. The ongoing operations are a priority defined by the federal government of Somalia, and we are collaborating closely with them to defeat Al-Shabaab,” Ambassador Diene said on Tuesday.

He highlighted the forces’ liberation of strategic Barire town and Sabid-Anole villages as significant milestones in Somalia’s efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab, reiterating AUSSOM’s support for sustained operations against the militant group.

At Sector 3 headquarters, Ambassador Diene commended Ethiopian troops serving under AUSSOM for maintaining the region’s peace and security, with support from the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit (FPU) Contingent.

“I found a well-prepared, well-structured sector. A lot has been accomplished by our troops, and there is still much to be done. They have shared their challenges, and we will explore the best ways to support them,” he added.

Ambassador Diene also praised the strong collaboration among key regional and international partners, including AUSSOM, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the Federal Government of Somalia, and South West State administration.

The SRCC acknowledged the responsibilities placed on the African Union in Somalia’s stabilization process, recognizing the progress made and existing funding challenges.

Sector 3 Commander Brigadier General Teklu Hurisa Janka expressed satisfaction with the briefing provided to the SRCC on the sector’s status and operations of the Ethiopian Contingent.

“We were pleased to welcome the SRCC and his delegation to Sector 3 headquarters,” said Brig. Gen. Janka.

“We provided a comprehensive update on the current security situation, ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab, and the vital work being carried out by Ethiopian troops to support peace and stability in Somalia. The SRCC expressed appreciation for our efforts, and we equally valued his presence and engagement.”

As part of his visit, the SRCC paid a courtesy call to the South West State administration and met with the Federal Member State’s Parliament Speaker, Ali Said Fiqi, at the Presidential Villa. They discussed the current security landscape and ongoing support of the African Union in Somalia’s peacebuilding and stabilization efforts.

Ambassador Diene also met with medical personnel at the AUSSOM Level 2 hospital, where he was briefed about the services provided to troops and civilians.

The SRCC was accompanied by senior officials, including AUSSOM Military Chief of Staff Brigadier General Kindu Gezu, and AUSSOM Military Force Engineer Colonel Sulieman Ibrahim.

This marked Ambassador Diene’s fourth visit to the AUSSOM Sectors, having previously toured Sectors One, Two and Four.