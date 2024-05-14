The second round of the India-US Dialogue on Africa is being held in Washington DC on 14-15 May 2024. The Indian side is being jointly led by Shri Puneet R. Kundal, AS (E&SA) and Shri Sevala N. Mude, AS (C&WA). Ms. Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, is leading the US side.
The India-US dialogue on Africa aims to share ideas and perspectives and explore ways to develop institutional, technical and bilateral synergies to work together in Africa. It also targets identification of developmental projects and programs of cooperation in Africa, leveraging the strengths of India and the US, in accordance with African priorities.
This is the first such dialogue on Africa between India and the US after the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency of the G20.