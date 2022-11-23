On 19 November 2022, the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi together with the Indonesian Embassy, the Philippines Embassy, and the Malaysian High Commission, under the umbrella of ASEAN Nairobi Committee (ANC), participated the ASEAN Festival 2022 held at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi, with the aim of promoting awareness of ASEAN in Kenya through cultures. The opening ceremony was presided over by Mr. Stanley Kimani, Deputy Director of the Asia Directorate of Kenya’s Foreign Ministry as Guest of Honour, along with Ambassadors and Charge d’Affaires of ASEAN embassies in Nairobi.

Among the many activities in the event was a fashion show showcasing traditional fabrics from ASEAN countries, designed and performed by students from Kenyatta University. ASEAN cultural shows also included Thailand’s traditional dance (Sueng Orn Sorn E-Sarn from the northeastern part of Thailand) and cooking demonstrations of two popular Thai dishes namely, Pad Kra Pao Gai and Chicken Green Curry. At the end of the show, there was a raffle draw for the roundtrip air ticket from Nairobi to Dubai sponsored by the Emirates Airlines.

Besides the cultural performances, there were booths selling ASEAN products and food. The ASEAN Festival 2022 had been well-received from the general public, both Kenyans and expats in Nairobi.