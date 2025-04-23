The Ritz-Carlton is poised to unveil a new era of luxury hospitality in Kenya with the highly anticipated opening of the brand’s first luxury safari camp. Expected to open this August, The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp will bring the brand’s legendary service and elegant style to the heart of the Masai Mara National Reserve, one of Africa’s most celebrated wildlife conservation regions.

Nestled on the banks of the Sand River, just steps from the Kenya-Tanzania border, the secluded camp promises a front-row seat to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring spectacles—the Great Migration. From July to October, millions of wildebeest and zebra travel between the Serengeti and Masai Mara in search of fresh grazing, a breathtaking display of survival and instinct. Beyond the migration season, the reserve is home to abundant wildlife, including the Big Five—lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and buffalo— and more than 500 bird species, which can be viewed throughout the year.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, we believe in the power of travel to transform—not just the places we visit, but also those who journey there. The Masai Mara is one of the most spectacular destinations in the world and we look forward to introducing The Ritz-Carlton's first safari experience and signature hospitality to this extraordinary setting,” said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, EMEA. “Each guest will enjoy a bespoke adventure based on their ultimate safari. From breathtaking wildlife encounters to personalised service in the heart of the savannah, every moment is designed to inspire, leaving guests with a renewed sense of wonder that will stay with them long after they leave.”

Designed in Harmony with Nature

Blending seamlessly into its lush surroundings, the camp will feature 20 expansive tented suites, starting from 163 square metres, perched among the treetops with sweeping views of the Sand River, golden savannahs and distant acacia-dotted horizons. Private decks, infinity plunge pools, sunken lounges, and both indoor and outdoor showers will provide guests with an intimate connection to nature. For families or groups, the exclusive four-bedroom Presidential Suite will feature a spacious indoor-outdoor living space, private dining areas and a kitchenette. Each suite includes a dedicated 'Encholiek'—a Maasai term meaning 'one who walks with you'—providing guests with a personalised butler service throughout their stay.

Sustainability is at the core of the camp’s design and operations. Solar power, rainwater harvesting, and waste reduction initiatives will minimise environmental impact, while materials and furnishings have been sourced from local artisans to support the regional economy. Beyond environmental stewardship, the camp is rooted in the culture of the Maasai people—partnering with local builders, guides and storytellers to create an experience that is not only immersive in nature, but also in heritage.

A Culinary Journey in the Wild

Dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp will invite guests to immersive and sensory experiences that celebrate African flavours amidst a spectacular landscape. Menus will be crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients and tailored to individual guest preferences.

Guests can choose to dine on the elevated sky deck under a canopy of stars or in the camp’s private wine cellar where expert-led tastings will showcase rare vintages. The authentic boma will see guests gather around an open fire for a meal inspired by Maasai traditions, featuring slow-cooked barbecue meats, and hearty stews accompanied by stories of local culture and history from the camp’s experts. The camp’s main restaurant will offer a unique take on fine dining. For those seeking a more secluded setting, bush breakfasts and picnic lunches will offer the opportunity to dine in the wilderness, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the Mara.

Beyond the Safari: Unforgettable Experiences

Guests will be invited to experience the Mara from new perspectives — from private game drives in open-air Land Cruisers with expert local guides, to nature walks through the camp to spot wildlife and hot air balloon flights above the endless plains. Cultural connection will be woven throughout the stay, with opportunities to engage with the Maasai community both in camp and during immersive village visits, enabling guests to gain a deeper understanding of Maasai heritage, and witness age-old traditions.

One of the camp’s signature experiences, ‘The Call of Dusk’, will immerse guests in the magic of the Mara as the sun sets. The deep call of a traditional Maasai horn will signal the transition from day to night, while a Maasai warrior, adorned in full regalia, welcomes guests to the evening. As the scent of burning olorien wood fills the air, they will gather for a vibrant dance and storytelling session, sipping Kenyan tea in a moment of cultural connection.

Guests will get access to an on-site photographic studio including professional Canon equipment, as well as expert guidance to help them capture memories that will last a lifetime.

The camp’s spa and wellness centre will emulate the serenity of the Reserve and offer holistic journeys inspired by indigenous healing traditions, complemented by a gym and pool overlooking the savannah.

The camp is located near Serena Airstrip, just a 45-minute flight from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport. For those preferring a scenic journey, the camp is accessible via a five-hour drive from Nairobi.

Bookings Now Open

Reservations are now open for stays from 15 August 2025, with rates from $3,500 per person, per night (all-inclusive*). Due to limited availability, early booking is recommended.

For more information or to reserve a stay, visit HERE (https://apo-opa.co/4jIbPHj)

*The all-inclusive rate includes luxury accommodation with personalised butler service, all dining experiences and beverages (including premium wines and spirits), private game drives, Maasai cultural visits, laundry, Wi-Fi, use of professional Canon photographic equipment and guidance, binoculars, and return Serena Airstrip transfers.

Media Contact:

Birgit Deibele

Senior Director of Communications, Marriott International, Sub-Saharan Africa

Email: Birgit.Deibele@marriott.com

