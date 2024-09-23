The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$500,000 from the Republic of Korea to provide crucial food and nutritional support to drought-affected households in Namibia for a period of six months starting in October 2024.

The contribution will enable WFP to reach 24,500 drought affected people most at risk of malnutrition. Of the targeted population, 9,000 people in the Hardap Region and 12,000 people in Zambezi Region will receive value vouchers redeemable at selected retailers. Additionally, 3,500 children across both regions will receive nutritious meals through soup kitchens.

This contribution from the Republic of Korea provides a critical lifeline as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC): July - September 2024 Report, indicates that 1.4 million people (48 percent of the population) are food insecure (IPC Phase 3 and above), requiring urgent humanitarian to protect lives and livelihoods.

“The Republic of Korea stands in solidarity with the Namibian people as they combat food insecurity and build resilience against the effects of the devastating drought.” said His Excellency Kwang-jin Choi, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Namibia. “We hope that this assistance, based on the strong partnership between the Republic of Korea and Namibia, will contribute to providing swift and effective aid to those in dire need.”

WFP’s response will complement efforts of the Government of the Republic of Namibia in addressing the impacts of the El-Nino induced drought. WFP’s emergency drought response in Namibia, through value vouchers and soup kitchens, aims to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods through enhanced household purchasing power, increase dietary diversity, reduce under-five malnutrition levels, and support local retailers with the end benefit of stimulating the local economy.

"The Republic of Korea's ongoing support will provide life-saving assistance to vulnerable households such as the elderly and those headed by women,” said Tiwonge Machiwenyika, WFP Country Director and Officer in Charge (OIC) in Namibia. “During this pivotal time, identified at-risk populations, who are struggling to meet the basic food needs will be reached with nutritional assistance, helping them avoid resorting to negative coping strategies."

This latest contribution builds upon the Republic of Korea's previous support of US$200,000 in 2019, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to assisting drought-stricken communities in Namibia.