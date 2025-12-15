The NFL (www.NFL.com) has announced its International Player Pathway (IPP) program Class of 2026, featuring 13 athletes representing 10 nations around the world.

Established in 2017, the IPP program identifies elite global talent with the aim of providing selected athletes with the opportunity to improve and develop their skills and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster. Historically, it has welcomed athletes from a range of sporting backgrounds, including rugby, basketball, Gaelic football, track&field and more.

The International Player Pathway Program Class of 2026 includes:

PLAYER COUNTRY Kaia Clarkin Australia, New Zealand Kaylan Faumui Australia, Samoa Jarrod Gray Australia, New Zealand Felix Lepper Germany Kansei Matsuzawa Japan Joshua Weru Kenya Laekin Vakalahi Australia, New Zealand Collins Arogunjo Nigeria Uar Bernard Nigeria Michael Daramola Nigeria Chibuike Madu Nigeria Anjola Oketola Nigeria Seydou Traore Algeria, Ivory Coast, United Kingdom

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new group of talented international athletes to the 2026 IPP program,” said NFL Director of International Football Development Patrick Long. “The IPP program is a key component of the growth of our game globally, providing a pathway for these elite athletes, a number of whom have gone on to achieve tremendous success in the NFL and beyond. We wish the Class of 2026 the very best of luck as they get to work next month and look forward to following their progress in the new year.”

Starting in January 2026, athletes in the program are invited to train in American football — both on the field and in the classroom for 10 weeks at X3 Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers, Florida, before showcasing their skills in front of NFL club scouts.

The IPP program is part of a long-term commitment by the NFL and its 32 clubs to accelerate global football development efforts and establish a pathway for international talent to play the game at the highest level.

Players can be signed as free agents or, if eligible, selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. Each NFL club is permitted one roster exemption for a qualifying international player from the start of the club’s offseason program through the roster reduction to 53 players. At that time, qualifying international players are eligible to be signed to a 17th practice squad roster spot reserved for international athletes across any of the 32 teams.

Following its inception, 70 international players have signed with NFL teams (allocated, drafted or signed as free agents), with 22 IPP athletes currently on NFL rosters. Since 2017, eleven of these players have been elevated to active rosters including: Jordan Mailata (Australia), Jakob Johnson (Germany), Efe Obada (United Kingdom), Sammis Reyes (Chile), Thomas Odukoya (Netherlands), David Bada (Germany), Charlie Smyth (Ireland), TJ Maguranyanga (Zimbabwe), Mapalo “Maz” Mwansa (UK / Zambia), CJ Okoye (Nigeria), Haggai Ndubuisi (Nigeria).

International Player Pathway Program Appendix:

International Player Definition: A qualifying International Player (IP) is defined as a player whose citizenship and principal place of residence are outside the United States and Canada, and who has a maximum of two years of United States high school experience. In addition, an IP must: (i) satisfy all NFL player eligibility rules; and (ii) have been eligible for a prior NFL Draft. An IP can also play any position, including kicker or punter.

Relevant IPP Program Rules: Each of the 32 NFL clubs can fill a 17th roster spot on the practice squad with a qualifying international player. A player may be an International Practice Player for a maximum of three (3) seasons, with a season defined as being on the Practice Squad or Active/Inactive List for at least six games (a bye week counts as a game). After an IP’s third season as an International Practice Player, the player remains eligible to be signed to a club’s Active/Inactive List or Practice Squad subject to standard roster rules (i.e., Standard, Exception, Veteran player).