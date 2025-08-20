The Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) and the Libyan Council for Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy (LCOGRE) have formed a strategic partnership to strengthen Libya’s private-sector energy ecosystem. As the premier association gathering Libyan SMEs, LCOGRE will leverage LEES 2026 to promote local Libyan companies, advance capacity building and facilitate partnerships.

LEES serves as Libya’s premier energy summit, officially endorsed by the Ministry of Oil&Gas and the National Oil Corporation. The next edition will take place in Tripoli on January 24–26, 2026, bringing together government leaders, investors and companies to advance dialogue and partnerships in Libya’s evolving energy landscape. The January 2025 edition drew 1,500 participants across 490 companies from over 30 countries, covering oil, gas, renewables, infrastructure and finance. https://LibyaSummit.com/

The Libya Energy&Economic Summit is set to take place in Tripoli on January 24–26, 2026. The event will bring together industry leaders, investors and policymakers, aiming to foster dialogue, secure investments and support the growth of Libya’s energy and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit https://LibyaSummit.com/

Founded in 2012 with 35 corporate members and growing to over 150 by 2021, LCOGRE (https://apo-opa.co/4fOT6Jw) represents Libyan SMEs and companies operating across oil, gas, logistics, technology, renewable energy and services. The council advocates for private-sector interests, promotes capacity building, supports technology transfer and facilitates links with foreign partners.

Through this partnership, LEES commits to supporting Libyan companies in building capacity, expanding networks and accessing opportunities. LEES will host LCOGRE members and local firms across the full energy spectrum, from upstream exploration to clean-energy and services. The emphasis is on enabling sustainable growth of the Libyan private sector – ensuring Libyan firms play a leading role in the country’s energy transformation.

Dr. Khaled Ben Othman, Chairman, LCOGRE, has consistently championed private-sector engagement in workshops and public forums, including a landmark session on early production facilities, PPPs and renewable energy integration at LEES 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/4mQhjBm). During the session, he presented on balancing Libya’s natural resources with clean technologies and encouraged innovation, research and infrastructure investment to meet environmental, safety and energy-efficiency goals.

“LCOGRE represents the heartbeat of Libya’s energy private sector, and LEES is proud to provide a platform where local companies can connect with international partners and advance their ambitions,” says James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power. “This partnership is about putting Libyan firms first and ensuring they are equipped to thrive in a competitive global energy market.”