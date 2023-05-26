High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and her Ugandan counterpart, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday 25th May, 2023 commissioned the Kikagati Hydroelectric Power Project in Isingiro District, South western Uganda.

The power station is located across the Kagera River and will produce 16 Megawatts. The project is expected to deliver to Kyerwa and Karagwe districts in Kagera region, access to reliable and affordable electricity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.