The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org) is pleased to announce special complimentary access to all its e-books available on the online bookstore from 18 February to 3 April 2026, in celebration of Ramadan and Eid al‑Fitr.

During this period, IsDBI’s full collection of Islamic economics and finance publications will be available for free for reading through the IsDBI eBook Reader. Once downloaded to the user’s personal library on the Reader, the ebooks will remain permanently accessible even after the promotional period.

IsDBI’s extensive catalogue includes more than four decades of cutting‑edge research and insights designed to support professionals, policymakers, academics, and students.

In his comments on this occasion, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, said, “We are delighted to invite professionals, researchers, and the public to take advantage of this opportunity to explore and benefit from a vast collection of knowledge and actionable insights. This initiative reflects IsDBI’s commitment to promoting knowledge sharing and intellectual dialogue.”

After the free‑access period ends on 3 April 2026, all ebooks that are paid publications on the online bookstore will revert to their original prices. Free titles will continue to remain free.

More information on the IsDBI eBook Reader is available here: https://isdbinstitute.org/ebook-reader-application/

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/