In-patient admissions at IRC clinics increased sharply: from 241 in March to 672 in May, a 178% rise.

Approximately 4.6 million people in the northern BAY states (Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe) are projected to experience acute food insecurity between June and September.

Over 600,000 children under five are at immediate risk of severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of malnutrition.

Children with severe acute malnutrition are 11 times more likely to die than healthy children.

The IRC is alarmed by rising numbers of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition admitted to IRC clinics across the northeast and northwest of Nigeria. Malnutrition rates are expected to intensify as the lean season sets in amidst growing insecurity, increased climate shocks like severe flooding, and aid cuts.

During the lean season, between harvesting periods, children face a high risk of complications like malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoea, and respiratory infections. Rainfall leads to water contamination and cholera outbreaks, while wet conditions increase mosquito breeding and disease spread.

Babatunde Ojei, Country Director, IRC Nigeria, said:

“It’s heartbreaking to see the needs of children growing while the support to reach them is shrinking. Rising insecurity and violence is cutting off communities, leaving the most vulnerable, especially children, without the care they desperately need.”

Fewer implementing partners are active as donor reluctance, driven by insecurity, limited access, and global aid cuts, continues to restrict funding. While admissions are slightly lower this year compared to last - 763 children were admitted in May 2024 - this reduction in cases reflects reduced access and coverage rather than an improved situation. Activities have been scaled down within community outreach services, limiting screening and resulting in fewer identified cases. The IRC handed over one inpatient treatment site for children with severe acute malnutrition with complications to the government following funding cuts.

Aid cuts disproportionately impact countries caught at the intersection of conflict and climate crises. Increasingly frequent seasonal flooding is expected to worsen the already critical crisis of severe acute malnutrition in children by destroying food stocks, disrupting agricultural activities, and displacing families: all leading to heightened food insecurity and more cases of acute malnutrition. Last year’s devastating floods triggered a sharp rise in malnutrition, with adult malnutrition also emerging as a serious concern, including widespread cases of stomach ulcers linked to hunger.

In Nigeria, the IRC is tackling acute malnutrition with teams working across 7 hospitals and 65 community facilities. In 2024, more than 133,000 children under the age of 5 received treatment for acute malnutrition from our teams.

The IRC is leading innovation on simplified approaches to treating acute malnutrition, and ensuring more children receive life-saving treatment with the same resources.