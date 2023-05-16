The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday (16/5) again carried out a follow-up evacuation of 10 Indonesian citizens from Sudan via Jeddah to Jakarta.

The Indonesian citizens who were evacuated consisted of 5 men and 5 women, including a baby. Return to Jakarta using a commercial flight departing at 08.35 WS.

Previously, the Indonesian citizen departed from Port Sudan to Jeddah in stages by air from 28 April to 9 May 2023 and was placed in a halfway house that had been prepared in Jeddah.

In the evacuation group, there were 2 Indonesian citizens, a.n. Mr. Sukarman and Mr. Restu Hariyadi, who were previously undergoing treatment at the Jeddah Hospital and have recovered from their injuries in a bus accident during the evacuation process.

Pak Sukarman and Pak Restu were treated at the Port Sudan hospital for three days before departing for Jeddah by Indonesian Air Force plane (28/4). Upon arrival in Jeddah, the two of them received treatment at the hospital again, until they were finally declared safe to fly to Indonesia.

The previous day (15/5) the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum had also evacuated an Indonesian citizen student from A.N. M. Nelson Tomas using a commercial flight.

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan continues to work to assist the evacuation of the remaining Indonesian citizens, while monitoring developments in the security situation on the ground to ensure the safety of the Indonesian citizens who are being evacuated.