High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


Tanzania High Commission joins H. E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania and the citizenry to celebrate the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art State House in Dodoma on 20th May, 2023.

The brand new State House was financed by Government and built by local technicians. The late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu J.K. Nyerere and the late 5th Phase President J. P. Magufuli were posthumously awarded special plaques in recognition of their contributions towards the construction of the new State House.

