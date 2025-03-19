The Government of Liberia, in partnership with the World Bank and key stakeholders, is set to officially launch the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project. The project will be launched on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

This major initiative is designed to enhance governance, strengthen institutional capacity, and improve service delivery across critical government sectors.

The GREAT Project is a $30 million initiative funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank. The primary objective is to expand access to digital public services, improve tax revenue collection, and strengthen transparency and accountability within key government institutions.

The project will use technology and institutional reforms to modernize public administration and improve government efficiency, ultimately benefiting all Liberians.

Approved on June 12, 2024, the GREAT Project will be implemented until November 30, 2030. Key government institutions benefiting from the project include the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MoPT), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), National Identification Registry (NIR), General Auditing Commission (GAC), Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), and Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), among others.

This landmark initiative represents a significant step toward improving governance and delivering better services to the Liberian people.