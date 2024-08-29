In the same vein, the Ambassador also introduced the senior leadership of Peace Corps Gambia to President Barrow. Along with Siiri Morley, the Country Director of Peace Corps The Gambia, the Ambassador updated the president on the agency’s contributions across various sectors in the country. The discussion highlighted the positive changes facilitated by these efforts, reflecting the Peace Corps’ commitment to supporting local communities. President Barrow expressed his delight in meeting the Peace Corps delegation and acknowledged the organization’s role in supporting the government’s efforts in key sectors such as health, agriculture, and education as outlined in the National Development Plan.

Ambassador Sharon Cromer, on August 20, 2024, accompanied Fatou Baldeh, a 2024 International Women of Courage Award recipient from The Gambia to the State House to officially inform President Adama Barrow about her honor. Fatou was recognized at the White House earlier this year, receiving the Department of State’s International Women of Courage Award from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for her exceptional courage and leadership in empowering Gambian women and girls and advocating for their rights. President Barrow congratulated Fatou, stating that his government will support her and work with her for the development of the country.

