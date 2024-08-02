The European Union (EU) and Expertise France (www.ExpertiseFrance.fr) have announced the launch of the EU4Skills project, a €7.15 million initiative designed to enhance employability and foster economic growth in Libya. This collaborative effort will address critical issues such as aligning education and training with job market needs and boosting digital technology use in economic activities. It further focuses on developing applications related to green and blue economies and improving the performance of banking and financial institutions to facilitate access to financing for SMEs.

"The EU4Skills project represents a supportive step towards implementing the Ministry of Economy and Trade’s strategy for private sector growth in Libya. By addressing the employability challenges, supporting the building of a knowledge economy, developing skills, and achieving sustainable development through supporting green and blue economies, and focusing on technology, the project will create new job opportunities, drive economic diversification, and bridge the gap between education outcomes and the labor market, all of which are priorities for the Ministry of Economy and Trade. We look forward to the positive impact of this collaborative effort and we thank the European Union Delegation and Expertise France for their continued support." Said H.E. Mohamed Al-Huwaij, Minister of Economy and Trade in Libya.

Tackling critical areas hindering youth employment in Libya, the EU4Skills project, funded by the European Union, co-funded by the French government and implemented by Expertise France, will focus on equipping young Libyans with in-demand technical skills and on strengthening the capacities of key public institutions to adapt effective employability measures and strategies to address the skills mismatch. To achieve this, the project will engage in four key activities:

Strengthen employability governance and mechanisms within the Libyan education system : This will endorse an effective employability strategy and ensure graduates possess skills relevant to the job market.

: This will endorse an effective employability strategy and ensure graduates possess skills relevant to the job market. Boost employability and business opportunities by reinforcing digital transformation : This will equip Libyans with the digital skills increasingly sought after by employers.

: This will equip Libyans with the digital skills increasingly sought after by employers. Promote skills development in the green and blue economies : This will prepare the workforce for jobs in these growing sectors focused on sustainability.

: This will prepare the workforce for jobs in these growing sectors focused on sustainability. Enhance the skills and capacities of financial sector actors: This will strengthen the financial ecosystem and drive SME inclusion, fostering job creation.

"EU4Skills is a crucial initiative for Libya's sustainable economic growth. By addressing employability challenges, promoting digital and green skills and enhancing the financial sector capabilities, this project will empower the private sector, create jobs and drive economic diversification. The programme is an important testimony to the robust partnership between the European Union and Libya. We anticipate significant positive impacts from this collaborative effort" said H.E. Nicola Orlando, Ambassador of the European Union to Libya.

Working hand-in-hand with key Libyan employability stakeholders like the Ministry of Economy and Trade, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Vocational Training, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Planning, and private sector employers, EU4Skills will leverage its strategic partnership with the prominent regional educational network, the Mediterranean Universities Union [UNIMED (www.UNI-MED.net)], to conduct sector-related skill assessments, develop job-ready curriculums, organize workshops and job fairs, and support the development of a digital job platform connecting job seekers with employers across Libya.

"Expertise France is proud to continue working with the Libyan government in supporting Libya's economic development and digitalization. By equipping young Libyans with in-demand technical skills and facilitating collaboration between educational institutions, the public sector, and the private sector, EU4Skills has the potential to address employability challenges and contribute to economic growth in Libya." Said Mr. Maxime Bost, Programs Director of Expertise France in Libya.

The EU4Skills project signifies the continuation of the EU's support for a thriving Libyan economy. It follows the achievements of the E-nable (https://E-nable.ly/) project in empowering governance and digitalization and strengthening the green and financial sectors. With the launch of this new project, the focus shifts towards empowering young individuals with the necessary skills to succeed in these high-demand fields, paving the way for a brighter future fueled by innovation and sustainable growth.

