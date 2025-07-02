The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of EUR 5 million from the European Union (EU) to support income-generating activities to enhance self-reliance and food security for refugees and host communities in Uganda.

Uganda hosts 1.9 million refugees and asylum seekers, making it the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. The Government of Uganda’s national refugee policy allows refugees to work and move freely, but economic opportunities remain scarce in and around refugee settlements, meaning that humanitarian and development assistance are a lifeline for refugee families as they seek to build a self-reliant life in safety.

“Empowering refugees in Uganda to become self-reliant has never been more important,” said Genevieve Chicoine, WFP’s Acting Country Director in Uganda. “This vital contribution from the European Union will enable WFP to support thousands of refugees and host communities with the skills they need to earn a living and put food on the table.”

WFP supports 660,000 refugees in Uganda with cash transfers and in-kind food assistance, as well as programmes to increase self-reliance and improve the nutrition of mothers and their children.

This contribution from the EU will support the food security for 12,600 refugees in the Nakivale and Oruchinga refugee settlements and 5,400 host community members. It includes training on best farming practices like regenerative agriculture, financial literacy skills for business management and resource growth, and nutrition assistance for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“This partnership reflects a shift from delivering aid to delivering opportunity,” said Guillaume Chartrain, European Union Deputy Head of Delegation to Uganda. “Refugees and host communities are gaining the tools they need to shape their own futures. By investing in people’s skills and potential, we are supporting more stable, self-reliant communities—and that benefits everyone.”

This initiative is part of the European Union’s Action for Protection, Assistance and Durable Solutions for Displaced Populations in Sub-Saharan Africa (EUPADS), supporting efforts to address the root causes of displacement while reinforcing national policies for displaced people living in countries like Uganda.

WFP’s food assistance programmes in Uganda are facing critical funding shortfalls. In May, the agency was forced to halt food assistance for nearly one million refugees and reduce food rations for others to an unprecedented low of 22 percent.