This significant agreement, officially signed on December 9, 2024, reflects a shared commitment to strengthening international trade, financing, and the competitiveness of Ivorian businesses in European and global markets.

A Multifaceted Partnership

In accordance with Article 1 of the agreement, this collaboration is structured around four main pillars:

Access to Financing: Mobilizing the necessary resources to support Ivorian exporters' initiatives. Access to Markets: Implementing innovative and actionable initiatives to enhance the international visibility of Ivorian businesses. Capacity Building: Training economic operators to meet the demands of European and international markets. Access to Influence: Strengthening advocacy efforts with policymakers to promote Ivorian interests on regional and international platforms.

Through this agreement, The EUACC and Agence Côte d’Ivoire Export reaffirm their roles as catalysts for regional and international trade, paving the way for new opportunities for Ivorian economic operators.

Commitment to Action

Representatives of both institutions expressed their enthusiasm and determination to achieve the objectives outlined in the agreement. Implementation efforts are set to commence in January 2025.

“For Agence Côte d’Ivoire Export, which is responsible for promoting exports through the valorization of Made in Côte d’Ivoire, this agreement will provide Ivorian businesses with real opportunities to export their expertise to the European market” stated Dr. Kaladji Fadiga, Director General of Agence Côte d’Ivoire Export.

“Our priority is to transform this vision into tangible actions that will enhance the competitiveness of Ivorian economic operators and their integration into international value chains,” added Sonia Toro, Executive Director of the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a dynamic effort aimed at positioning Côte d’Ivoire as a key player in international trade.

