The Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia – that includes representatives of United Nations agencies, international and national NGOs, and donors – is rolling out a Code of Conduct, and associated Joint Operating Principles that draw on international laws and globally established standards regarding the expected conduct of all humanitarian workers and the conditions required for humanitarian workers to implement lifesaving work in a safe and principled manner. The roll out of these documents was made necessary by the everincreasing protection incidents and safety and security risks against civilians, aid workers and assets in the country, and will be disseminated widely over the next months.

“Humanitarian partners in Ethiopia are committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Ethiopians affected by conflict and insecurity, natural disasters, or health emergencies, irrespective of where they may be. Our ability to assist people in need is dependent on sufficient resources - our humanitarian appeal for 2024 is woefully underfunded - and on our ability to access all areas of the country without any form of interference, and with the acceptance of all stakeholders,” said Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia.

The introduction of the Code of Conduct aims to create better understanding of how the humanitarian community operates and enable safe and secure access to population in need. Any type of attack on or abuse of humanitarian workers is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We hope that through raising public awareness about the challenges being faced by civilians, and the essential obligations to protect humanitarian workers and the response we deliver, that there will be a positive change,” Dr. Ramiz added.