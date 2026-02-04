The Energy Republic (http://TheEnergyRepublic.com), a global publication and business platform, has unveiled the official Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) Newsletter, showcasing the region's energy growth, local content development, and project opportunities.

Download Document: https://apo-opa.co/49XV6hf

SAIPEC Newsletter, published by The Energy Republic - http://TheEnergyRepublic.com, provides insight into the latest trends across the Sub-Saharan Africa oil and gas industry, with extensive coverage on in-country policy frameworks and the opportunities for strategic partnerships aimed at unlocking the region's untapped hydrocarbon resources for economic prosperity.

According to a report, Africa is expected to account for the majority of new oil and gas discoveries over the next 30 years, positioning the continent as the last energy frontier for discoveries by 2060. Africa is prioritizing a just energy transition, underscoring the need to utilize its abundant oil and gas resources to meet growing energy demand and close the energy poverty gap in the region.

Notably, SAIPEC has become a globally recognized industry gathering and pan-African energy event showcasing project opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa, which include a 'Buyer Programme' designed to connect potential investors and companies with African government regulators and National Oil Companies to discuss opportunities across the oil and gas value chain in Africa. The Buyer Programme also connects verified buyers with SAIPEC exhibitors, forging strategic partnerships and creating experiences for building business.

Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) Chairman, said, "The SAIPEC 'Buyer Programme' is open to everyone, both African and international companies. The programme is designed to facilitate collaborations between buyers and sellers, particularly those seeking specific technologies and services. SAIPEC showcases opportunities for partnerships, technology transfers, and financial structuring to drive sustainable growth in Africa’s oil and gas sector."

The Energy Republic SAIPEC Newsletter also covers these developments in Sub-Saharan Africa's oil and gas industry, featuring African NOCs, including indigenous and international companies, exclusive interviews, stakeholder commentaries, country reports, and articles providing a deep insight into the competitiveness and sustainable transformation across all segments of the region's oil and gas landscape.

The Energy Republic is the 'Official Event Publication' of SAIPEC. The event is hosted by PETAN, in strategic partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), NNPC Ltd, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and AOS Orwell, alongside over 30 African national oil companies, regulators, and government agencies from across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Additional Link:

https://apo-opa.co/3NVV6WE

For inquiries to get featured in our subsequent newsletter,

please email us at:

info@theenergyrepublic.com

About The Energy Republic:

The Energy Republic is a global publication and business platform publishing the latest industry content in the energy, aerospace, aviation, business, technology, maritime, and manufacturing sectors, coupled with opportunities in natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia, solar energy, wind energy, hydro energy, geothermal energy, bioenergy resources, etc.

Our publication content features industry trends, with country reports, conferences and exhibitions, business opportunities, interviews, articles, press releases, feature stories, training programs, sharing of market information for public–private sector partnership (PPP), marketing and advertorial content for indigenous, international, companies, businesses, and global investors.

For more information about us, please visit our website – http://TheEnergyRepublic.com