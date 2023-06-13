CityBlue Hotels (www.CityBlueHotels.com), Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement between Diar Hospitality and The Emin Pasha Hotel commencing June 2023, a prestigious and luxurious 4-star hotel located in the heart of Kampala.

The Emin Pasha Hotel Kampala is committed to providing exceptional hospitality and creating memorable experiences for all its guests.

As such, The Emin Pasha Hotel Kampala shall join the CityBlue Collection, curated and charming hotels with a unique personality that maintain their identity and name.

The culinary journey at Emin Pasha Hotel&Spa is a delight for the senses. The hotel's renowned restaurants and bars are led by world-class chefs, who create exceptional menus inspired by global flavors and locally-sourced ingredients. From the tantalizing aromas to the artistic presentation, every dish is a culinary masterpiece that promises to satisfy the most discerning palates.

For those seeking ultimate relaxation and wellness, the hotel's exclusive spa offers a range of indulgent treatments, designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Guests can unwind in the tranquil surroundings, indulge in therapeutic massages, or enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

"We are thrilled to join hands with The Emin Pasha Hotel&Spa and the opportunity to extend our warm hospitality to our esteemed guests," said Harish Krishan, Cluster General Manager of Diar Hospitality in East Africa. "We look forward to creating extraordinary experiences and unforgettable memories for all our guests."

For more information or to book a stay, visit the hotel's website or contact the reservations team at reservations@eminpasha.com or reservations.kampala@citybluehotels.com.

Contact:

Emin Pasha Hotel Kampala

Plot 27 Akii Bua Rd, Kampala, Uganda

reservations@eminpasha.com

reservations.kampala@citybluehotels.com

About CityBlue Hotels:

CityBlue was founded by Jameel Verjee in 2013 as an African-born brand which he has developed from inception. Having opened the first CityBlue hotel in Rwanda in 2013, CityBlue has now expanded across eight major cities in East Africa, following a path to create one of the leading multi-jurisdictional African hotel chains. It is anticipated that by end-2024, CityBlue will have added to its existing portfolio with hotels across seven African countries and approximately 2,000 keys.

CityBlue’s portfolio features the following sub-brands: Urban by CityBlue in the business boutique space, Residences by CityBlue for long-stay guests, CityBlue Hotel&Suites in the business budget space and the CityBlue Collection for charming hotels that maintain their identity. A new venture called c3 was launched in 2023 as a smart hosting and property management company for the sub-Saharan African market.

About the Diar Group:

The Diar Group, a UAE-based office established by the Verjee family, includes a hospitality arm called Diar Hospitality, a hotel management company. The operations of CityBlue Hotels, its African-born hotel chain, are managed by Diar Hospitality.

The Diar Group is also engaged in cultural heritage and philanthropy in East Africa.