The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) held a virtual work meeting on November 18, 2025. The meeting, co-organised by ECOWAS External Relations and AECID, brought together representatives from AECID, the ECOWAS Commission, and various ECOWAS Agencies to review the progress of the ECOWAS-AECID cooperation programme and discuss the work plan for 2026. Participating agencies included the Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREE), the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), and the ECOWAS Gender Development Center (GCDC).

Mrs. Ximena Sartori Deputy Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, reaffirmed Spain’s strong commitment to West Africa, emphasizing the region’s priority status in Spain’s foreign policy framework. She highlighted the new AECID-ECOWAS 2025-2028 programme as a significant milestone, citing the recent visit of the ECOWAS Commission President to Madrid as a testament to the mutual commitment between Spain and ECOWAS.

Mr. Jerome Boa Director of External Relations of the ECOWAS Commission, expressed his appreciation for AECID’s commitment, acknowledging Spain’s historical support, flexibility, and respect for regional priorities. He extended his gratitude for Spain’s support of ECOWAS agencies and stressed the importance of aligning cooperation initiatives with ECOWAS’ priorities to ensure effective project ownership.

The new AECID-ECOWAS 2025-2028 programme is expected to further strengthen this partnership, driving progress and development in the region.