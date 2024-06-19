On Saturday 15 June 2024, the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Burkina Faso celebrated the 49th anniversary of the regional institution at its offices. The delayed commemoration was attended by staff from ECOWAS agencies based in Ouagadougou and their families, as well as members of staff from the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), led by its Director General.

In his address, the Acting ECOWAS Resident Representative in Burkina Faso, His Excellency Francis Chuks Njoaguani, spoke of the challenges of regional integration and community development. He expressed his satisfaction with the many achievements of ECOWAS for the benefit of the people and regional integration. While expressing the hope that the talks that are already taking place behind the scenes, and the negotiations that will take place between ECOWAS and Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, will lead to the preservation of the unity of the Community for the benefit of the people, he said he was convinced that the vision of the founding fathers and the interests of our region will prevail over anything that divides us at the moment.

The Acting Resident Representative expressed his gratitude to past and present leaders, staff, agencies and institutions of the regional organisation for the sacrifices made on a daily basis to promote the objectives of the Community.

Combined with the celebration of the Eid, the commemoration of the 49th anniversary of ECOWAS offered the Permanent Representation of ECOWAS in Burkina Faso the opportunity to celebrate the feast of Eid el Kebir with its Muslim staff and their families and to acknowledge the important work done by the support staff made available to ECOWAS House in Ouagadougou by local service providers.

As a prelude to the Eid holiday, gift hampers were presented to Muslim staff members and to security and housekeeping staff. The festivities ended with a cocktail reception.