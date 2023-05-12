In a display of the continuing strong ties between the United States and Malawi, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), the U.S. Mission in Malawi, and other U.S. and local officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the new U.S. embassy campus on May 11 in Lilongwe.

The United States and Malawi have a strong and longstanding relationship, dating back to Malawi’s independence in 1964. The new embassy will reflect the enduring partnership between the two nations and will be constructed with the latest in sustainable design features while incorporating local materials and design elements.

The Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle is the design architect, and B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, is the design/build contractor, with Page of Washington, D.C., as the architect of record. The new U.S. embassy project will invest an estimated $90 million directly into the local economy and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Learn more about the project here.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 176 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.