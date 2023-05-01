High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 29th April, 2023, Hon. Ummy Ally Mwalimu (MP), Health Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania declared that the outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus in Kagera region, Northwest part of Tanzania has been officially contained. 

However, authorities will continue to maintain active surveillance for 42 more days before declaring an end to the outbreak. Tanzania is safe for tourists!

