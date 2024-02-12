The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) is pleased to announce Ms. Ateau Zola has been named Vice President and Special Envoy during the DRC-Canada Leadership Visit (https://apo-opa.co/4bBvOUK) to the Lualaba Province, concluded this past weekend.

Sponsored by Elephant Trade SARL (https://apo-opa.co/4bvW0jH), the Canada-Africa Chamber Mission commenced with a high-level meeting with Governor Fifi Masuka Saini in Kolwezi, followed by an investor briefing and VIP dinner with cabinet members; attended by Her Excellency Maryse Guilbeault, Ambassador of Canada to the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as Chamber members from both the DRC and Canada, including Lambano Full Services, Toronto’s MineAfrica Inc, Goma-based Bishworld SARL and Collège Boréal, from Canada’s mining capital of Sudbury.

“Ms. Zola has been a key member of our team and integral to this DRC visit”, said Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada Africa Chamber of Business. “Kolwezi is a dynamic and growing city, as evidenced by the new airport opening soon, alongside a range of major projects in healthcare, education and infrastructure - reflecting the incredible potential of the province and the country.”

The Chair of the organization’s Board of Directors, Paula Caldwell St-Onge, said the Canada-Africa Chamber looks forward to welcoming more new members from across the DRC – following the lead of existing members who have made a major contribution to its event programming: ‘’Thank you, Gabriel Tshitende, for your leadership as CEO of Elephant Trade Services, which has enabled all we see today, working with our new Vice President. We are now positioned to achieve even more growth in Canada-Africa trade and investment, with the dramatically increased profile you have afforded the DRC, through our world-class networking and information-sharing events.”

Chamber President Garreth Bloor added he looked forward to welcoming Chamber members (https://apo-opa.co/49bpgea) from Lualaba and the DRC as a whole to the Chamber’s programs in Canada, while the organization explores more events in the DRC.

The Chamber’s next program, the Canada-Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/3Uk4DYH), takes place from 19 – 20 February 2024 in Nairobi, to be officiated by President William Ruto of Kenya and welcomes PS Maninder Sidhu, Prime Minister Trudeau's Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development. As always, all members are welcome.

“For 30 years the Chamber has been dedicated to accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment through world-class networking and information-sharing events. It is clear by the outcomes already of this visit that the role of the Lualaba and the DRC will be vitally important for the next 30 years,” added Mr. Bloor.