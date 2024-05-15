The Arab Africa Trade Bridges Program (AATB) General Secretariat is pleased to announce the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire as a new member of the program. This strategic addition marks a significant step towards enhancing trade, economic cooperation, and regional integration between Africa and the Arab world.

The AATB program has been very active in promoting economic partnerships between Arab and African nations. The membership of Cote d’Ivoire in this dynamic initiative demonstrates its commitment to strengthening regional ties and advancing its role within the AfCFTA framework.

Cote d’Ivoire's participation in the AATB program holds great importance for its aspirations for trade expansion and economic growth. It positions the country very well to leverage on the benefits of increased market access, diversified trade routes, and expanded investment opportunities. By collaborating with AATB member countries, Cote d’Ivoire can enhance its export capabilities, attract foreign investments, and stimulate economic growth.

Eng. Hani SONBOL, the Secretary General of the AATB, expressed enthusiasm about Cote d’Ivoire's membership, stating, "The membership of Cote d’Ivoire in the Arab Africa Trade Bridges AATB Program strengthens the program's mission of promoting economic growth and partnership. We believe that this collaboration will not only benefit Cote d’Ivoire but will also significantly contribute to the economic advancement of the Arab and African regions."

With its strategic geographical location, dynamic economy, and rich cultural diversity, Cote d’Ivoire is well-positioned to play a central role in facilitating trade and collaboration within the Arab and African countries.

Contact us:

E-mail: aatb@itfc-idb.org

About the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program:

The AATB Program is a multi-donor, multi-country, and multi-organizations program supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Islamic Development Bank, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). The Program aims to promote and increase trade and investment ﬂows between African and Arab OIC member countries; provide and support trade ﬁnance and export credit insurance and enhance existing capacity-building tools relating to trade. The Program specifically focuses on supporting the key sectors of agriculture and related industries including textiles; the health industry including pharmaceuticals; infrastructure and transport; and petrochemicals, construction material, and technology.