The African Union Commission (AUC), in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Kenya, organised the 14th Meeting of the African Task Force on Food and Nutrition Development (ATFFND) and the Regional Economic Communities’ (RECs) Consultation in Mombasa, Kenya from 2 to 5 April 2024 under the theme, “Collaborating for Effective Implementation of the African Union Nutrition Policies and Strategies.” The RECs Consultations will take place on Wednesday, 2nd April 2024, while the 14th African Task Force on Food and Nutrition Development (ATFFND) Meeting will take place from 3 - 5 April.

During the meeting, ATFFND will review the implementation of the Africa Regional Nutrition Strategy (2016-2025). The meeting will also provide a unique opportunity to explore, discuss, and formulate collaborative measures to integrate education and nutrition strategies and ultimately foster sustainable development in Africa. The meeting agenda aims to encapsulate the interlinked challenges of food security, nutrition, and educational development, aligning with the task force's overarching mission to guide the continent toward comprehensive and sustainable progress.

Specifically, the taskforce meeting will consider, discuss, and validate the Africa Advocacy and Communication Strategy for Nutrition, AU Strategic Framework for the Prevention and Management of Anaemia in Africa, the plan for the new Africa Regional Nutrition strategy (2026 – 2035), and the Status report on the Multisectoral Policy Framework and Financing Target for Nutrition.

The convening will also be an opportunity to review the implementation of key initiatives and provide technical guidance on the African Union Nutrition Champion Work plan (2024-2026), African Leaders for Nutrition Initiative, Continental Nutrition Accountability Scorecard, Cost of Hunger in Africa Study, Cost of Food and Nutrition in Africa Studies, Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme, the Post Malabo Agenda amongst others.

At the end of the meeting, members of the ATFFND will adopt the following:

Report of the 14th African Task Force for Food and Nutrition Development. Recommendations for the 5th Specialized Technical Committee for Health, Population and Drug Control (STC-HPDC-5).

The Regional Economic Communities (RECs) Consultative meeting on adolescent nutrition will discuss the challenges of anaemia in women, children, and adolescents in Africa, as well as adolescent nutrition, health, and well-being by engaging with the representatives of RECs on the key ongoing initiatives at the AUC including:

She’ll Grow Into It (SGII), an adolescent nutrition advocacy campaign Draft Concept note for development of Continental Adolescent Nutrition Strategy Strategic Framework of Prevention and Management of Anaemia.

The RECs Consultative meeting will create awareness of the unmet nutritional needs of adolescents and build consensus on the need for a Continental Adolescent Nutrition Strategy and the negative effects of anaemia on children, adolescents, and women, discuss with RECs the best methods to support adolescent nutrition and anaemia interventions at country level and build momentum and a roadmap to engage governments, policymakers and donors on prioritization of investment in adolescent nutrition and anaemia prevention.

Representatives from African Union Member States, the African Union Commission Departments, the African Union Development Agency, Regional Economic Communities, the African Development Bank, United Nations Agencies, Intergovernmental Organizations, civil society organisations, and members of academia will participate in the two meetings.