The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – the voice of the African energy sector – will host a reception in London on 11 July 2024. Serving as a prelude to the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference - taking place later this year in Cape Town -, the reception will connect foreign investors with African project opportunities. In line with the AEW: Invest in African Energy (www.AECWeek.com) mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, the reception aims to kickstart discussions and deals that will be continued in Cape Town from November 4-8.

Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane from 17:00 to 21:00, the London reception will support European investment opportunities across Africa, allowing participants to explore new avenues in energy project financing across the continent’s mature and emerging markets. During the reception, investors and energy leaders will be given a platform to support energy initiatives that drive economic growth and human development across Africa.

The reception will showcase Africa’s enormous potential, with sub-Saharan Africa alone boasting over 140 billion barrels of oil equivalent, ready for development. Of this staggering figure, only one-third is developed, thus offering immense opportunities for companies to participate in the continent’s oil and gas drive. According to independent energy research and business intelligent company Rystad Energy, Africa’s greenfield upstream spending is expected to boom during the coming decade, reaching $37 billion by 2025 and $50 billion by 2030. As such, participants at the London reception can expect insights and update into the sector, networking opportunities, presentations and discussions as well as deal flows and access to investment opportunities.

The reception aims to foster a dynamic business environment between international firms and investors navigating Africa’s vibrant energy landscape. Dedicated to cultivating a robust oil and natural gas market across the continent, the reception also offers a platform for domestic trade and investment while streamlining market barriers for new entrants eager to collaborate with well-established businesses and companies active in the African energy industry.

Access to affordable and reliable energy is paramount for development, underscoring the urgent need to balance energy development while navigating the complexities of the global energy landscape. Against a backdrop of Africa’s concerted efforts to alleviate energy poverty, which affects over 600 million people lacking reliable and affordable electricity and nearly 900 million lacking access to clean cooking solutions, the reception presents invaluable opportunities that include gas-to-power projects, frontier oil exploration, infrastructure developments and more.

Advancing a bold agenda for the African energy sector, the AEC strives to unite governments and credible businesses to spur growth under international business practices and position Africa to capitalize on energy investment through strategic partnerships and trade. The reception will serve as the premier platform for international dignitaries, executives and companies to participate and operate in Africa’s energy sector, while simultaneously showcasing the pressing need to balance all forms of energy development to ensure a just energy transition.

“The London reception offers a unique platform to engage with key stakeholders, explore investment prospects and forge strategic partnerships. From oil and gas exploration to renewable energy projects, we want participants to discover the potential for growth and impact in Africa’s rapidly evolving energy landscape. Don’t miss this chance to be part of Africa’s energy revolution and join us in unlocking the gateway to sustainable development on the back of energy investment,” states AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.

Register now at https://apo-opa.co/4ccuzLe or contact register@aecweek.com.