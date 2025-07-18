The African Union’s International Centre for Girls and Women’s Education in Africa (AU CIEFFA) has begun a 3-day field visit to Seychelles as part of its monitoring and evaluation efforts for the implementation of the #AfricaEducatesHer Campaign. This visit, which takes place from 16th - 18th July 2025, in Victoria, aims to gauge the status of girls’ education, assess the effectiveness of re-integration mechanisms, including policies and programs for Out-of-school girls and evaluate the implementation status of the #AfricaEducatesHer campaign, highlighting its impact, challenges, and opportunities for improvement.

AU CIEFFA delegates will also utilise the opportunity to examine the impact of national investments on girls' education and the sustainability of #AfricaEducatesHer campaign initiatives and provide technical assistance to address harmful socio-cultural norms and gender-based violence (GBV), notably school-related GBV.

The Minister of Education, H.E. Dr Justin Valentin, while officially welcoming the AU CIEFFA delegation, expressed his appreciation for the timely visit. He commended the work of CIEFFA in promoting girls and women’s education on the continent. He renewed Seychelles' commitment to providing education opportunities for all children across all levels in the country, including STEAM opportunities. “Seychelles is working towards an inclusive education while tackling the issue of dropouts of boys from the education system”, he stated.

Seychelles joined the second phase of the #AfricaEducatesHer campaign in October 2024. The campaign was launched by the Ministry of Education to reaffirm the country’s engagement to ensuring inclusive and equitable education for girls. Challenges identified include school dropouts, mental health issues, and teenage pregnancies, which the Campaign seeks to address. During the visit, the Minister of Education for Seychelles, H.E. Dr Valentin, was handed the trophy of recognition for being one of the countries that have successfully launched and are implementing programmes under the Campaign.

The #AfricaEducatesHer has now been launched in 14 AU Member States, with other Member States pledging to launch the campaign in their respective countries.

The AU CIEFFA delegation was also received by the Principal Secretary from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Family. As part of the visit, the team visited several schools and conducted a workshop on Gender-Responsive Education Planning and Policy Analysis, engaging key education stakeholders in Seychelles to strengthen national efforts toward inclusive and equitable education for girls.