From November 26 to 28, 2025, the AFRICA24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com) will provide exceptional coverage of the Africa Investment Forum's Market Days 2025, a major event that channels investment into high-growth sectors with the potential to transform African economies.

Market Days bring together investors and stakeholders to advance transformative African projects in various sectors, including infrastructure, digitalisation, agri-food and energy, towards financial closure.

Africa Investment Forum Market Days : A major three-day event offering:

26 November: Official opening session and plenary sessions.

Official opening session and plenary sessions. 27 November: High-level panels.

High-level panels. 28 November: Closing plenary session.

About the Africa Investment Forum Market Days :

The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days are the flagship annual event organised by the AIF, designed to be the epicentre for deal-making across the continent. This major event serves as a unique platform where investments in Africa move from concept to reality. Market Days brings together a diverse range of stakeholders, including project developers, investors, development financiers, commercial banks, insurance companies, export credit agencies, heads of government and business leaders, all united by a shared commitment to accelerating Africa's economic transformation.

The AFRICA24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households



Watch ‘Africa Investment Forum Market Days’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :

AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

(channel 249) et (channel 254) of the On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On https://Africa24TV.com which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

AFRICA24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

Contact :

Communication Department – AFRICA24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email : onana@africa24tv.com

Tél. : +237 691 30 03 40

Social Media:

@ africa24tv

ABOUT THE AFRICA24 GROUP:

Launched in 2009, the AFRICA24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, AFRICA24 in French and AFRICA24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. AFRICA24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with AFRICA24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and AFRICA24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more.…

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment :

AFRICA24 TV : Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English : Leading African news source exclusively in English.

: Leading African news source exclusively in English. AFRICA24 Infinity : The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture.

: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport : Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers) ... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.

https://Africa24TV.com