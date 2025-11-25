On 25 November 2025, the AFRICA24 Group (www.Africa24TV.com) will provide exceptional coverage of the 2025 UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences and the Fellowship Programme for Young Women Scientists in Africa awards ceremony.

The event will bring together participants to celebrate the announcement of five winners, honoured for their groundbreaking research and lasting contributions to human health and sustainable development.

UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize: two major events at the heart of this occasion:

The 9th edition of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences,

The launch of the 1st edition of the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea Fellowship Programme for Young Women Scientists in Africa.

About the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize:

The UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in Life Sciences aims to reward projects and activities by individuals, groups of individuals, institutions and non-governmental organisations for their outstanding contribution to improving the quality of human life. The prize, established by UNESCO's Executive Board in 2008, plays an important role in advancing knowledge and building capacity for sustainable development. It contributes directly to the goals of the 2030 Agenda, particularly those aimed at improving the quality of human life, leaving no one behind. Funded by the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the prize, worth US$300,000, is divided equally among three winners.

The AFRICA24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch ‘UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize 2025’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :

AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

(channel 249) et (channel 254) of the On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On www.Africa24TV.com which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

AFRICA24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

