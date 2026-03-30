For the first time, Africa’s leading infrastructure financiers, fund managers, investors and industry leaders will convene in Nairobi, with a bold mandate to unlock domestic capital and turn the continent’s industrial ambitions into a tangible, job-creating reality.

Hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), in partnership with the Government of Kenya, the inaugural Africa We Build Summit will take place from 23 to 24 April 2026. Held under the theme “Infrastructure as the Engine of Industrialisation”, the Summit will convene decision-makers to originate and advance bankable projects, strengthen regional integration, and accelerate Africa’s industrial development.

At its core, The Africa We Build Summit 2026 signals a shift from standalone projects to integrated infrastructure systems. Sessions will explore regional corridor investments, expanded rail and port networks, cross-border energy systems, and the development of strategic minerals value chains.

H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, will deliver the keynote address, underlining the highest-level commitment to advancing regional integration and large-scale industrial development.

A focus of the Summit is mobilising a bigger portion of Africa’s substantial domestic capital base towards bankable and globally competitive infrastructure and industrial opportunities.

The Summit is underpinned by the launch of the “State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2026”—the most comprehensive analysis to date of Africa’s cross-continental investment landscape—interrogating investment gaps, capital flows, and priority project pipelines to directly inform capital deployment and project execution in support of “The Africa We Build” agenda.

Commenting ahead of the Summit, Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC, said: “Africa is not capital-poor; it is capital-trapped. The opportunity now is to channel that capital into infrastructure and industry at scale—transforming resources into productivity, jobs, and long-term prosperity.”

Anchored in bankable projects, investable pipelines, and execution-focused partnerships, The Africa We Build Summit is designed as a delivery platform. Initiatives such as the Lobito Corridor and new national infrastructure financing vehicles, such as the Kenya National Infrastructure Fund, demonstrate what is possible when capital, policy, and projects are aligned. These programmes aim to build integrated economic ecosystems that connect resources to energy, logistics, processing, and markets.

Recognising the East African Community as one of the continent’s most dynamic regional blocs, the Summit will spotlight priority regional corridors such as the Northern Corridor, linking the Port of Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and South Sudan, alongside complementary routes connecting ports and coastal assets to the hinterland. Discussions will focus on regional connectivity in road and rail, including upgrades along key cross-border highways, and advance a broader East African Railway Master Plan.

A central theme will be linking power and minerals, with an emphasis on value addition rather than mere extraction, to ensure that infrastructure investments deliver long-term economic transformation.

For more information on The Africa We Build Summit, please visit AfricaWeBuild (https://apo-opa.co/47urk1Y).

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile : +234 1 279 9654

Email : yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of energy, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.