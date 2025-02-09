The Advisory Committee (AC) launched its work today with an inaugural meeting at the Headquarters of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in Tripoli. Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) Stephanie Koury welcomed the members and highlighted the AC's key role as part of the inclusive, intra-Libyan political process designed to break the current political impasse.
Referencing her briefing to the Security Council last December, DSRSG Koury explained that the AC, is not a decision-making body. This Committee will generate technically sound and politically viable proposals to address contentious issues in the electoral framework.
The Committee will be time-bound and its outcomes will be submitted to UNSMIL in preparation of the subsequent phases of the political process in support of Libyan institutions and decision-makers in facilitating the holding of national elections.
Link to DSRSG Koury's opening remarks (LINK)