The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced the winners of the 2025 FAO Awards, recognizing organizations from Colombia, Egypt, and the Philippines, whose work has led to outstanding progress in building more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

On Monday, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu presented the Champion Award and Partnership Award during the 44th FAO Ministerial Conference held in Rome.

“These Awards are more than an acknowledgment of achievements - they represent FAO’s core values and aspirations. The ceremony is a celebration of possibility and hope of what happens when commitment and innovation meet the urgent call to transform global agrifood systems,” he said.

The FAO Champion Award, the Organization’s highest corporate award, which carries a prize of USD 50,000 and recognizes significant and outstanding contributions towards advancing FAO’s overall goals, was conferred to la Confederación Mesa Nacional de Pesca Artesanal de Colombia (COMENALPAC), for its tangible results across organizational, social, economic and environmental dimensions, including championing social protection measures for fishers and played a key role in drafting laws against illegal fishing, thereby improving the welfare and rights of fishing communities.

Since 2017, COMENALPAC has represented over 800 groups of marine and freshwater fishers across Colombia. Its work has contributed to the design and implementation of key legislation, including Law 2268 of 2022, which guarantees social benefits for commercial and subsistence fishers.

Through an FAO–COMENALPAC partnership, the organization has strengthened fisher communities in Tumaco by eliminating intermediaries, increasing incomes, and promoting inclusive market opportunities. It has also led to the restoration of 83 wetlands, contributing to aquatic biodiversity and more sustainable food systems. The organization was further praised for helping secure the legal recognition of more than 120,000 fishers and for its role in incorporating the concept of “Aquatic Agrifood Ecosystems” into Colombia’s National Development Plan.

In addition, within the same category, a Special Mention was also awarded to Youth Uprising, a Philippine-based non-profit organization recognized for its intense engagement of young people in transforming agrifood systems.

The FAO Partnership Award — valued at USD 10,000 and recognizing outstanding cooperation with FAO in advancing the Organization’s work by its Members — was presented to The Egyptian Food Bank (EFB), the first Egypt NGO focused on addressing food insecurity, providing support to over 24 million people through comprehensive food assistance, nutrition, and empowerment programs.

Among the EFB’s most notable initiatives are the Community Nutrition Programme, the Ramadan Food Loss Initiative, and the Resilience Index Measurement and Analysis (RIMA). EFB’s programs have benefited over 150,000 families and more than 60,000 schoolchildren. Its work also includes capacity-building for small-scale producers and support to 1,200 farmers — particularly women — promoting sustainable agricultural practices and economic inclusion.

The FAO Director-General bestowed the awards to representatives of the organizations who attended the ceremony in person.

Adriana Rocío Cadena Cancino, Director of la Confederación Mesa Nacional de Pesca Artesanal de Colombia (COMENALPAC), received the Champion Award on behalf of the organization.

Mohsen Sarhan Ali Gamal Ali, Chief Executive Officer of The Egyptian Food Bank (EFB), accepted the Partnership Award on behalf of his organization.

“These awardees remind us that transformation is already happening and must accelerate. Let us continue working hand in hand for the transformation of global agrifood systems to be more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient and more sustainable,” Qu added in his closing remarks, with a reference to the FAO Four Betters – better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.