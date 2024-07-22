The ERC, working on the principles of impatiality and being politically neutral, is Egypt's main authority to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Egypt and other countries, including Gaza. The ERC has received assistance from 49 countries so far. The Vice Minister commended ERC's noble works, and hoped Thailand's donation will help support further dedicated works of the ERC and would be delighted to see greater cooperation between the ERC and the Thai Red Cross in the near future.

On 21 July 2024, H.E. Mr. Russ Jalichandra, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, met with Dr. Amal Emam, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), to discuss works and operations of the ERC, and also be the representative of the Royal Thai Government to donate 100,000 USD or 4,807,000 Egyptian Pounds, for humanitarian assistance missions, which is the first time the Thai Government provides donation to the ERC.

