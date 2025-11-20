Television – both its content and its technology – has become the backbone of African culture. As the world marks World Television Day, Dr Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice Executive Head (www.MultiChoice.com), General Entertainment Channels, assesses the impact of a platform still bringing people together after 65+ years on the continent.

As we mark World TV Day, the light that television shines on our society remains undimmed. TV remains one of humanity’s greatest connectors. It informs, educates, inspires and entertains – but more importantly, it helps people see themselves and each other in powerful new ways.

Since TV arrived in Africa in 1959, with the launch of Western Nigeria Television, TV has been a vehicle for social connection, cultural exchange and national pride. It gives us shared moments – whether through sports, news or drama – which shape our collective memory.

Africa’s entertainment ecosystem

MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company, is Africa’s most-loved provider of television entertainment, and incredibly proud of our role in building Africa’s entertainment ecosystem.

Since our launch in 1985, MultiChoice has evolved (https://apo-opa.co/49Zelr6) to consistently meet the needs of African audiences. SuperSport launched in 1986; our analogue service reached 20 countries by 1992; we launched digital satellite technology in 1995; and app-based television in 2014. The Showmax streaming service appeared in 2015.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has grown into a continental celebration of creative excellence in television. The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has produced 486 graduates and continues to train and empower the makers of TV content across the continent.

Constant tech innovation

We’ve learned that constant technological evolution is key to maintain the relevance of television in the lives our viewers. Our innovation journey has been driven by customer needs. From HD and 4K broadcasts to the DStv Explora and Catch Up, we have continuously developed how people consume content.

The recent rollout of our DStv Stream and the new Showmax platforms has been another leap forward in delivering content across devices while offering personalised recommendations powered by advanced analytics.

We’ve also made strides in local-language interfaces, adaptive streaming, and user-friendly payment, making our technology both inclusive and empowering.

Technology brings wider audiences into the TV ecosystem – across urban and rural areas, and income levels. Through digital migration, mobile viewing, and flexible subscription options, more Africans can now access quality entertainment without limitation.

For people and planet

At MultiChoice, we’ve also come to understand that accessibility means more than just availability – it can also help to ensure that every viewer sees themselves and their culture in Africa’s storytelling journey.

Television has also become a vehicle for ESG impact. On the environmental front, we’re embracing energy-efficient decoders, eco-friendly packaging, and responsible e-waste practices through decoder take-backs and other initiatives.

Socially, our investments in local content production, skills development through MTF, and community storytelling creates sustainable jobs and cultural capital across Africa. From a governance standpoint, we deploy the latest TV technology for content protection, consumer data privacy and responsible advertising.

Enriching lives

Ultimately, television should add value to people’s lives. People want choice, relevance and control. That means providing diverse content offerings, innovative products and personalised experiences.

Today DStv and GOtv offer bouquets priced from US$1, to 50+ countries across Africa, offering subscribers up to 156 linear video channels. The Showmax service is available in 44 markets. Affordable TV platform GOtv launched in 2011 and now reaches eight markets.

We’ve also learned that true customer value comes from giving people content that resonates, informs and entertains — all while keeping it accessible and affordable.

Television’s impact reaches far beyond local markets. Thanks to the power of modern connectivity, the stories of our African creators now travel beyond borders – from Nigeria to Kenya, South Africa to Ghana, and to audiences worldwide – through Showmax and our international content partnerships.

Content like Big Brother Naija, Shake iLembe, the AMVCAs, as well as SuperSport events like the Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and CAF Afcon football have become continental touchstones.

Television has also become a bridge connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa. MultiChoice is proud to have helped to build that that bridge.

At the same time, local content is the soul of African television. It preserves our languages, celebrates our traditions, and projects our creativity to the world. Through regional channels like Africa Magic, Maisha Magic and Zambezi Magic, we’ve witnessed firsthand how shared storytelling promotes understanding and unity among African nations.

Television has also become a driver of content economies. We’ve come to understand how commissioning new shows at scale nurtures small business and sustains thousands of creative and technical jobs across African value chains. We produced 5 340 hours of local content in FY2025.

TV evolution

The television landscape is evolving rapidly. We see the rise of hybrid viewing – where linear TV and on-demand streaming complement each other. Personalisation, AI-driven content recommendations, and mobile-first consumption are reshaping how audiences engage.

Local content remains king – audiences want authenticity, representation, and stories that reflect their realities. The future of TV will be driven by data, powered by technology, and grounded in human connection.

For MultiChoice, our strategic focus is to remain Africa’s leading storyteller and most trusted entertainment partner. We continue investing in local productions, innovative technology and creative talent development.

Television has shown itself to be an invaluable conduit for culture in all of its forms. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that every African household has access to diverse, high-quality entertainment that inspires pride, fosters connection, and enriches lives – one story at a time.