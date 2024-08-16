The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has underscored the pivotal role of technology, education, and health in driving Africa’s transformation.

Speaking at the 5th anniversary of the Council on Foreign Relations Ghana, the President delivered a speech on the theme “The Limits of the Current Development Co-operation Framework for Africa’s Transformation,” highlighting the need for investments in these critical sectors to achieve sustainable and inclusive development across the continent.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the digital revolution presents unprecedented opportunities for accelerating development, improving service delivery, and enhancing economic competitiveness in Africa. However, he noted that these opportunities also come with challenges that must be addressed to ensure that the benefits of technology are equitably distributed.

“To harness the promise of technology, we have to invest in digital infrastructure through the expansion of broadband connectivity, improving access to information and communication technologies (ICT), and developing digital skills,” the President stated. He emphasized that bridging the digital divide is essential to ensuring that all Africans have access to the tools and resources needed to participate in the digital economy.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of economic growth and development. He called for the creation of an enabling environment for startups and the development of innovation ecosystems that can promote the creation of new technologies and business models that address local challenges.

In the area of education, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring access to quality education for all Ghanaians. He pointed to the success of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which has led to the highest ever enrolment of children in senior high school in Ghana’s history. The President also emphasized the importance of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in bridging skills gaps and promoting employability.

“Access to quality education is, in my view, a fundamental right and a driver of development,” President Akufo-Addo stated. He called for continued investment in educational infrastructure and resources to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, have access to quality education.

The President also addressed the critical role of health in sustainable development, noting that a healthy population is essential for driving economic growth and development. He highlighted his administration’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana, including the ambitious Agenda 111 initiative, which aims to construct 111 district hospitals and regional facilities across the country.

President Akufo-Addo also pointed to the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute as a key step towards achieving self-reliance in the production of vaccines, a lesson learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized the importance of investing in health infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and prioritizing primary healthcare and preventive services to improve health outcomes and build resilience against health threats.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo called for continued investment in technology, education, and health as critical pillars of Africa’s transformation. He expressed confidence that by harnessing the power of technology, ensuring access to quality education, and building strong health systems, Africa can achieve sustainable and inclusive development, ultimately transforming the continent’s future.