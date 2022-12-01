Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided equipment support to a medical center in Uganda.

TİKA provided technical equipment support to the Mother Mary Center for Health Sciences in the Teso region of Uganda. About the support provided, TİKA’s Coordinator in Uganda, Ömer Aykon said, “Our Agency delivered training manikins for CPR, pregnancy, and child care to the center in service in Soroti, a city in eastern Uganda.”

“It will contribute to the relations between the two countries”

Speaking at the ceremony, the 3rd Secretary of the Turkish Embassy in Kampala, Can Berk Atasoy emphasized that the provided support will contribute to the relations between the two countries and noted the following:

“Our bilateral relations with Uganda are not limited to political and economic aspects. We also try to reach every corner of the country with our humanitarian approach and act with the principle of “strong democracy on the field and table”. Being a reflection of our mentality, this activity made a sustainable contribution to the remedy of the deficiencies in the field of health in the region.”

“The people of Teso will remunerate for these favors”

The State Minister for the Region of Teso, Ongalo-Obote said, “TİKA and Teso are doing great jobs. Our esteemed President Museveni is also very pleased with TİKA’s support to Teso. The people of Teso will remunerate for these favors.”

Carrying out various projects in Uganda since 2013, TİKA expanded its project areas through its office opened in the capital, Kampala, in 2017 and has been conducting studies to put new projects into practice in the sectors of health, agriculture and livestock.

About the Mother Mary Center for Health Sciences

The Mother Mary Center for Health Sciences, which was established in 2019 but started its service late due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, has a clinic, doctor’s office, laboratory, dormitory building, and classrooms. The center can provide education for students with its current capacity.

After the completion of the second dormitory building which is under construction, the capacity is expected to reach 100 students.