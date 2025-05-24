In a landmark diplomatic step, Tanzania has launched a revised National Foreign Policy that reinforces the country's leadership in African diplomacy. The updated policy embraces Pan-African values, supports the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and advances regional peace, integration, and sustainable development.

The launch event, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam, was officiated by H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania. It was also attended by Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, members of the Diplomatic Corps, senior government leaders, and private sector representatives.

Rooted in the vision of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Tanzania has historically championed unity, liberation, and non-alignment in African diplomacy. Under Nyerere’s leadership, Tanzania became a moral compass for the continent and a founding member of the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

“This policy speaks on who we are as a nation—firm in our values, proactive in our diplomacy, and committed to constructive partnerships that advance peace, security, and shared prosperity,” President Samia said during the event.

The new policy reflects this legacy while responding to contemporary priorities like trade, migration, regional infrastructure, climate action, and digital transformation. It aims to deepen Tanzania’s engagement with continental bodies like the AU, SADC, and EAC while emphasizing Kiswahili as a tool for regional integration.

President Samia noted that the revised policy was shaped through a broad-based participatory process involving Tanzanians from all walks of life. “It was high time we revised the policy to cope with global shifts in various spheres,” she said, citing the global scramble for strategic minerals and trade disruptions caused by ongoing conflicts as key motivators.

A core feature of the updated framework includes economic diplomacy and the creation of a Special Status for Tanzanians in the diaspora. The policy promotes legal reforms that would allow non-citizen Tanzanians abroad to own land, register businesses, and invest back home.

To strengthen implementation, President Samia called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to engage retired diplomats in training current officials, ensuring that Tanzania’s envoys are equipped to promote national interests globally.

President Mwinyi welcomed the revised policy as a catalyst for unlocking social, economic, and political potential. “Tanzania continues to position itself globally, and the revised policy aligns with evolving global needs,” he said.

He urged the Ministry to encourage more countries to open consulates in Zanzibar and called on all Tanzanians to embrace and defend national interests through the policy. “This policy will benefit both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar,” he emphasized.

President Samia’s regional outreach began early in her presidency. In April 2021, she visited Uganda, where she and President Yoweri Museveni signed the Final Investment Decision for the $10 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

In May 2021, her visit to Kenya revitalized bilateral ties, followed by trips to Burundi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Zambia, and Egypt, resulting in cooperation on trade, energy, security, and innovation.

At the June 2021 SADC Summit in Mozambique, Tanzania reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace by supporting the fight against insurgency in Cabo Delgado. In Ghana, she received the Africa Road Builders–Babacar Ndiaye Trophy for leadership in infrastructure development.

In Senegal, during the IDA20 Summit, and at COP27 in Egypt, she positioned Tanzania as a leader in climate resilience, presenting an $18 billion renewable energy plan.

From 2023 to 2025, she maintained strong continental engagement through AU summits, the BRICS Summit in South Africa, and diplomatic visits to Malawi, Zambia, South Africa, and Morocco.

A key milestone in Tanzania’s growing international stature was the invitation to the Lobito Corridor Development Project high-level meeting in Angola—part of the G7’s Global Infrastructure Initiative. Although Tanzania was not originally a member of the project, its geographic and strategic relevance was recognized as critical to the corridor’s success.

In February 2024, President Samia unveiled a statue of Mwalimu Nyerere at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia—a symbolic act that underscored Tanzania’s foundational role in the Pan-African movement.

As Chair of the SADC Organ, she presided over the 2024 Troika Summit in Zimbabwe, advancing peace and security initiatives and supporting Raila Odinga’s candidacy for AU Commission leadership.

On May 18, 2025, Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi was elected as the next Regional Director of the WHO African Region, a milestone widely credited to Tanzania’s rising diplomatic influence. His nomination followed the untimely death of Dr. Faustine Ndugulile in 2024. Janabi’s appointment will be formalized by the WHO Executive Board later this month.

According to Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, the revised policy focuses on ten strategic pillars:

Economic Diplomacy Peace, Security, and Stability Ratification and Implementation of International Treaties Participation in Regional and Global Bodies Promotion of Kiswahili as a Diplomatic Tool International Resource Mobilization Blue Economy Development Diaspora Engagement Human Rights and Good Governance Environmental Protection and Climate Leadership

This updated policy reflects Tanzania’s commitment to Pan-African unity while embracing innovation, inclusion, and global partnership. It sets the stage for the next chapter in Tanzania’s regional leadership and sustainable development.