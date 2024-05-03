The Tanzanian Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Hon. Amb. Dr. Pindi H. Chana, on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the Judge President of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), Justice Nestor Kayobera.

The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between Tanzania and the Court while exploring avenues for collaborative efforts, particularly in capacity building within Tanzania's legal studies concerning the East African Community (EAC) integration process.

The discussions centred around identifying specific areas of cooperation between Tanzania and the EACJ, with a particular emphasis on capacity building initiatives. This includes the development of specialized programmes, lectures, and training sessions geared towards equipping Tanzanian legal professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to engage effectively on the EAC integration and navigate the jurisdiction and procedures of the EACJ.

In her remarks, Hon. Chana disclosed that Tanzania had embarked on various national reform initiatives, including a review of existing laws.

“In this process, we believe the EACJ can be instrumental in guiding on which judgments and rulings by the regional court call for amendment of national laws to enable us better facilitate the EAC agenda,” she added.

The Minister urged the EACJ to explore modalities of offering capacity building programmes in Tanzania, with particular reference to lectures and specialised training sessions at the Law School of Tanzania and at the Tanzania Institute of Judicial Administration.

The Minister further said that the regional court has a central role to play in supporting Partner States to identify gaps in their national laws that are likely to impede the smooth implementation of the EAC Treaty and its Protocols.

“It is time we review our laws and ensure they are sufficient to address all matters pertaining to regional integration, while at the same time addressing technological and other social developments,” said Hon. Chana.

On his part, the Judge President of the EACJ, Justice Nestor Kayobera, expressed the Court's readiness to support Tanzania in enhancing her legal capacity regarding the EAC integration agenda.

Justice Kayobera highlighted the significance of mutual cooperation in facilitating a deeper understanding of the EACJ's mandate and jurisprudence within Tanzania's legal fraternity.

“We have started discussions with the Tanzania Institute of Judicial Administration, and are working towards developing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing our already existing cooperation, particularly in the building of the Court’s Judges Capacity as well as that of Judges on the National Judiciary on EAC Integration,” said the Judge President.

During deliberations, it was noted that the conclusion of the process to amend the EAC Treaty will empower the Court to more effectively fulfill its mandate.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Ms. Mary Makondo, reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to establishing capacity building programmes in partnership with the EACJ, adding that the Ministry will work to develop an MoU between the Court and the Law School of Tanzania.

Speaking during the meeting, the EACJ Principal Judge, Justice Yohana Masara, registered the Court’s appreciation for the commitment of the Ministry in forging a partnership.

The visit is expected to further solidify the longstanding partnership between Tanzania and the EACJ, while also laying the groundwork for future endeavours aimed at advancing regional integration, promoting the rule of law, and ensuring equitable access to justice across the EAC.

The EACJ, plays a pivotal role in the promotion of regional integration, adherence to the rule of law, and the protection of human rights within the Community. Recognising the significance of legal education in advancing these objectives, the Minister's visit underscores Tanzania's commitment to enhancing her legal infrastructure and fostering a deeper understanding of the EACJ's mandate and functions among legal scholars and practitioners in the country.