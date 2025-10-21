Talentz MEDIA (https://TalentzMEDIA.com) has released its comprehensive “Global&African Pulse” news feature, providing an in-depth look at the latest developments across Ghana, Africa, and the world — from economic recovery and technology innovations to creative industry growth and global diplomacy.

The report highlights Ghana’s economic resilience, with the World Bank projecting a 4.3% GDP growth rate for 2025. The upward revision reflects renewed investor confidence and stability under fiscal reforms, coupled with strong performance in services, agriculture, and emerging technology sectors.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, GDP expanded by 6.3% year-on-year in Q2 2025, positioning the nation among Africa’s top five fastest-growing economies. Market enthusiasm remains high as the Ghana Stock Exchange records a 67% rise in the composite index this year.

In a move to promote digital inclusion and youth empowerment, StarOil Ghana launched an AI Smart Lab project in the Volta/Oti region. The initiative aims to equip young people with critical digital and innovation skills, aligning with Ghana’s broader ambition to become a tech-driven economy.

Meanwhile, national attention has turned to Parliament’s renewed debate over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, drawing reactions from international partners. Economic analysts warn the bill’s passage could impact foreign aid and donor-linked inflows, estimated at over $3 billion annually.

On the environmental front, the government has introduced a permanent military task force to combat illegal mining. The move is part of Ghana’s intensified effort to protect rivers and forests from galamsey destruction — a step applauded by conservation groups nationwide.

In sports, Ghana’s Black Stars face Comoros in a crucial FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier tonight in Accra. The match has generated nationwide anticipation as Ghana looks to reclaim dominance in African football. Meanwhile, boxing star Martin Bakole has challenged Anthony Joshua to a “Rumble in the Jungle II,” potentially to be hosted in Ghana or Nigeria.

The creative and entertainment sectors are also thriving, with Afro-fusion concerts, cultural expos, and collaborations putting Ghanaian talent on the global map. Across the Atlantic, the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London (October 16–19) will showcase African artists redefining post-colonial creativity.

The feature also spotlights President John Dramani Mahama’s participation in Beijing’s Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women, reaffirming Ghana’s leadership in gender and development advocacy within the African Union framework.

Elsewhere in Africa, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched a Digital Payments Platform to boost intra-African trade, while Côte d’Ivoire embarks on an urban modernization project naming thousands of streets to enhance logistics and identity.

However, challenges remain. Cocoa prices have slumped to a 20-month low, impacting Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire’s export earnings. Analysts link this to favorable harvests and global supply corrections, creating both risks and opportunities for local farmers.

Globally, Europe has pledged $600 billion for renewable energy infrastructure in Africa under its Global Gateway initiative, while South Africa has attracted strong investor interest with over 100 proposals for its new foreign-currency financing program.

Finally, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued warnings of potential flooding across southern Ghana, urging citizens to remain vigilant amid intensifying rainfall — a reminder of climate change’s growing toll on African development.

Additional Information:

https://apo-opa.co/4ouoCzu

Media Contact:

Talentz MEDIA

Official Address: Obonu St, North Kaneshie, Accra, Ghana

Phone: +233 546 171 240

Email: info@talentzmedia.com

Social Media:

@ talentzmedia

About Talentz MEDIA:

Talentz MEDIA is a dynamic Ghana-based media and creative communications company dedicated to promoting African stories, innovation, and entertainment globally. Through journalism, digital storytelling, and partnerships, Talentz MEDIA continues to shape narratives that empower African creativity and enterprise.

Website: https://TalentzMEDIA.com