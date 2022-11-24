Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell is visiting Kenya on 23–24 November 2022. The Minister’s visit will take place in conjunction with the official visit to Kenya of Crown Princess Victoria and Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon.

“Sweden and Kenya have long-standing and broad relations and I look forward to continued close cooperation between our countries. We hope to be able to further deepen our cooperation with a particular focus on trade and investment – an area where both Sweden and Kenya see great potential for strengthened and mutually beneficial economic exchange, and increased growth, employment and development,” says Mr Forssell.

Sweden and Kenya see great potential for expanding cooperation in the area of trade and investment, focusing on the environment and climate, health technology, transport and the green transition. To help harness this potential, Sweden and Kenya have recently signed a memorandum of understanding on trade and investment.

During his visit, Mr Forssell will attend a business forum where Swedish, Norwegian and Kenyan companies will discuss trade and investment prospects. The business forum offers both private and public stakeholders the opportunity to share knowledge and experience and strengthen relations between the countries.

Mr Forssell also plans to attend the launch of Business Sweden and Innovation Norway’s new office in Nairobi. His programme also includes a visit to a development cooperation project focusing on water and sanitation in one of Nairobi’s poorer areas, business visits and bilateral meetings with government representatives and partner organisations.