Géraud Moussarie, Managing Partner of business consultancy firm Sustainable Partnerships Ltd., has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a speaker. Taking place September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town, the event is the largest of its kind on the continent. With a vision to facilitate industry cooperation and support long-term market growth, Sustainable Partnerships is well-positioned to foster collaboration at the event.

With over 600 million people living without access to electricity and over 900 million lacking access to clean cooking solutions, Africa requires significant levels of investment to fast-track projects and unlock resource potential. Given the scale and complexity of oil, gas and energy projects, the continent cannot do this alone. Partnerships, therefore, are fundamental to realize projects and drive impactful investments. With a mission to maximize economic value for all parties, irrespective of the complexity of partnerships, Sustainable Partnerships seeks to facilitate collaboration across the global energy sector. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Moussarie will outline the value of partnerships for Africa.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Africa’s energy sector is witnessing rapid growth, with companies increasing their spending to unlock the continent’s 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and abundant renewable energy potential. According to the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) State of African Energy 2025 Outlook Report, capital expenditure across the continent is estimated at $43 billion in 2025, with long-term projections showing an increase to $54 billion by 2030. Concurrently, demand is on track to rise exponentially on the back of population growth and a rise in economic activity.

Amid this growth, the continent is also seeing a rise in Merger&Acquisitions (M&A), as companies leverage partnerships to fuel development and unlock higher returns from the energy industry. The AEC’s report shows that Africa’s M&A landscape rebounded strongly in 2024, with global energy majors expanding their portfolios and African national oil companies taking on a more prominent role in the sector. African M&A activity showed a 73% increase in Q1, 2024 alone, reaching $12.7 billion by July. This shows a strong commitment by operators across the continent to leverage collaboration to fuel investments and project development.

Stepping into this picture, companies such as Sustainable Partnerships offer strategic support for companies across the continent. By reviewing partnerships environments, defining the maximum value proposition, optimizing strengths and producing a plan with goals and objectives, the company strives to establish coherent partnerships across the continent. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Moussarie will share further insight into the role partnerships play in Africa and how Sustainable Partnerships aims to support this next chapter of growth in the continent’s oil, gas and energy industries.

“Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, Africa will be able to mobilize the requisite capital and expertise to accelerate the development of its oil, gas and energy sectors. Companies such as Sustainable Partnerships offer the support needed to maximize economic value in partnerships and will be instrumental in facilitating greater collaboration in Africa,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, AEC.